The secret behind dried green peas's popularity
What's the story
Sookha matar, a dry pea preparation, has become a staple in many Indian households. Its journey from humble market stalls to kitchen shelves is a testament to its popularity and versatility. The dish, made primarily with dried green peas, spices, and minimal oil, is loved for its simplicity and nutritional value. Here's how sookha matar made its way into our homes.
#1
Origins in local markets
Sookha matar's journey began in local markets where it was sold as a quick snack or side dish.
Vendors would prepare it fresh daily, using locally sourced ingredients.
This accessibility made it popular among those seeking affordable yet flavorful options.
The use of common spices like cumin and coriander helped keep costs low while enhancing taste.
#2
Nutritional appeal boosts popularity
The nutritional benefits of sookha matar have also contributed to its rise in popularity.
Dried green peas are high in protein and fiber, making them an excellent source of plant-based nutrition.
As more people look for healthy eating options, dishes like sookha matar fit the bill perfectly without compromising on flavor.
#3
Versatility enhances market presence
One of the key reasons behind sookha matar's success is its versatility.
It can be paired with various accompaniments like rice or flatbreads, making it suitable for different meal occasions.
This adaptability has led to increased demand across various regions in India where culinary preferences may differ.
#4
Packaging innovations bring convenience
Recent innovations in packaging have also played a major role in boosting sookha matar's availability on supermarket shelves.
Ready-to-eat versions come in sealed packs that retain freshness, while offering convenience to consumers who prefer quick meal solutions without sacrificing quality or taste.