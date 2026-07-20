5 dryland exercises to improve your swimming
What's the story
Dryland swim training exercises are a great way to boost your swimming performance without hitting the pool. These land-based workouts can improve strength, flexibility, and endurance, which are critical for swimmers. By adding these exercises to your routine, you can witness a marked improvement in your swimming capabilities. Here are five surprising benefits of dryland swim training exercises that can help you become a better swimmer.
Core Power
Enhanced core strength
Core strength is critical for swimmers to maintain body alignment and balance in water.
Dryland exercises like planks and Russian twists
target core muscles effectively.
A strong core helps you maintain a streamlined position while swimming, reducing drag and improving speed.
By including these exercises in your routine, you can improve your core stability and overall swimming efficiency.
Flexibility boost
Improved flexibility
Flexibility is key for swimmers to get a full range of motion in strokes.
Dryland exercises, such as dynamic stretching and yoga, improve flexibility by loosening tight muscles and joints.
Improved flexibility enables swimmers to perform strokes more efficiently without straining muscles or risking injury.
Endurance gain
Increased endurance
Endurance is key to swimming longer distances at a steady pace.
Dryland training increases cardiovascular endurance through aerobic exercises like running or cycling on stationary bikes.
These activities increase heart rate and improve lung capacity, which translates to better performance during long swims.
Muscle power
Greater muscle strength
Building muscle strength is essential for swimmers to power through each stroke with force and precision.
Resistance training with bands or weights builds muscle in arms, shoulders, legs, and back, key areas used when swimming.
Increased muscle strength translates to more powerful strokes, resulting in faster lap times.
Coordination improvement
Better coordination
Coordination is key for swimmers to execute complex movements in strokes seamlessly.
Dryland drills, such as agility ladder workouts, improve coordination by challenging the neuromuscular system with quick footwork patterns.
Better coordination leads to smoother transitions between strokes, making swimming more efficient overall.