Adventure lovers, you must try dune hiking in Angola
What's the story
Angola is home to some of the world's most stunning and least-explored dune hiking trails. These trails, which are a part of the Namib Desert, offer adventure lovers a chance to explore the untouched beauty of the region. With its towering dunes and expansive landscapes, Angola makes for a perfect destination for those looking for a unique outdoor experience. Here's all about these amazing trails.
#1
Discovering Namib Desert's hidden gems
The Namib Desert in Angola has hidden gems waiting to be discovered by adventurous hikers.
The dunes here are not as crowded as those in Namibia, making for a peaceful hiking experience.
The trails wind through vast stretches of sand, giving you the chance to witness unique geological formations, and diverse flora and fauna.
It's an opportunity to connect with nature away from the hustle and bustle of popular tourist spots.
#2
Preparing for your dune hike
Before you head out on your dune hike in Angola, it is important to prepare well.
Make sure you wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes that can handle sandy terrain.
Carry enough water to stay hydrated in the desert climate, and pack sunscreen to protect yourself from harsh sun rays.
A map or guide can also be helpful to navigate through the trails safely.
#3
Best time to visit Angola's dunes
The best time to visit Angola's dunes is during the cooler months of May to September, when temperatures are more bearable for hiking.
During this time, you can enjoy clearer skies and less intense heat, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
However, even during these months, early morning or late afternoon hikes are recommended to avoid peak sunlight hours.
Tip 1
Tips for a safe hiking experience
Safety should always be your priority while hiking in remote areas such as Angola's dunes.
Stick to marked trails where possible, and avoid venturing too far off-path without proper guidance or knowledge of the area.
It's also advisable not to hike alone if possible; having a companion adds an extra layer of safety during unexpected situations like sudden weather changes or minor injuries.