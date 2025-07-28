LOADING...
Health benefits of durian you didn't know
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 28, 2025
07:10 pm
What's the story

Often dubbed as the "king of fruits," durian is famous for its unique aroma and taste. While its strong smell can make it not everybody's cup of tea, the tropical fruit has some lesser-known health benefits to offer. Packed with essential nutrients, durian can add positively to your diet in different ways. Here, we list 5 surprising health benefits of durian that can make you rethink this spiky fruit's place in your diet.

Energy boost

Boosts energy levels

Durian is an excellent source of carbohydrates, which serve as the body's fuel source. Eating durian can provide a quick energy boost owing to its high carbohydrate content. Hence, it makes an excellent choice for those looking for an immediate energy lift on busy days or before heading out for an intense workout.

Digestive aid

Supports digestive health

The dietary fiber present in durian is important for digestion. It helps in regular bowel movement and prevents constipation. The fiber is important for a healthy digestive system as it ensures food passes smoothly through the intestines. Adding durian regularly to your diet can improve your digestive health and enhance your overall well-being, making it a good addition to a balanced diet.

Skin benefits

Enhances skin health

Rich in vitamin C, durian is important for collagen synthesis and repairing skin. The nutrient helps protect skin from damage caused by free radicals. It also plays a vital role in ensuring a healthy skin texture. By adding durian to your diet regularly, you would notice an improvement in skin's health and appearance over time, giving you a more youthful and radiant look.

Heart support

Promotes heart health

The potassium content in durian promotes heart health by regulating blood pressure levels. Potassium is essential for proper cardiovascular function as it balances sodium levels and alleviates pressure on blood vessels. Including durian in your diet may promote heart health, when eaten as part of a balanced diet.

Bone strength

Strengthens bone health

Durian also offers important minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium that contribute to bone strength and density. These minerals collectively help maintain bone structure and protect against diseases like osteoporosis in the long run. Including durian in your diet could improve bone health along with other nutrient-dense foods.