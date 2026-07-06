LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / What makes Dutch cheese markets so special?
What makes Dutch cheese markets so special?
The markets also feature colorful cheese wagons

What makes Dutch cheese markets so special?

By Vinita Jain
Jul 06, 2026
01:31 pm
What's the story

The Dutch cheese markets are a riot of tradition and culture, giving a peek into the country's rich dairy heritage. These markets are not just about buying and selling cheese, but also about participating in age-old customs that have been preserved for centuries. From the way cheese is weighed to how traders haggle, each custom has a story to tell about Dutch history and community spirit.

Weighing methods

Traditional cheese weighing techniques

In the Dutch cheese markets, traditional weighing techniques are still in practice. The cheeses are usually weighed using large wooden scales, where traders place the cheese on one side and weights on the other. This method is a nod to the past when precision was key to trade. It also highlights the craftsmanship involved in making and selling cheese.

Cheese transport

Colorful cheese wagons

The markets also feature colorful cheese wagons, which are an integral part of their transport system. These wagons are pulled by horses or sometimes even manually, and are used to carry large quantities of cheese from storage to market stalls. The vibrant colors and designs of these wagons add to the festive atmosphere of the market.

Advertisement

Bargaining practices

Haggling rituals

Haggling is an integral part of the Dutch cheese markets, with traders engaging in lively negotiations over prices. This custom is not just about getting a good deal but also about showing respect and building relationships between buyers and sellers. The haggling process can be quite animated, with both parties using gestures as well as words to make their point.

Advertisement

Attire Customs

Traditional costumes worn by traders

Traders at these markets also wear traditional costumes, which add to the cultural experience. Men usually wear wooden shoes, while women wear bonnets or caps typical of historical Dutch attire. These costumes give visitors a glimpse into how people dressed centuries ago when these markets were first established.

Music tradition

Musical performances enhance market atmosphere

Musical performances are an integral part of the Dutch cheese market experience, adding to the lively atmosphere of the day. Musicians play traditional instruments like the accordion or flute, playing folk tunes that reflect local culture. The music not only entertains visitors but also brings traders together, creating a sense of community and celebration.

Advertisement