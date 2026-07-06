The markets also feature colorful cheese wagons

What makes Dutch cheese markets so special?

By Vinita Jain 01:31 pm Jul 06, 202601:31 pm

What's the story

The Dutch cheese markets are a riot of tradition and culture, giving a peek into the country's rich dairy heritage. These markets are not just about buying and selling cheese, but also about participating in age-old customs that have been preserved for centuries. From the way cheese is weighed to how traders haggle, each custom has a story to tell about Dutch history and community spirit.