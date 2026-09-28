What makes Dutch weddings so unique
What's the story
Dutch weddings are a beautiful mix of age-old traditions and modern-day practices. From the engagement to the reception, each step is marked by unique customs that have been passed down through generations. While some of these traditions may seem unusual to outsiders, they all have their own significance and history. Here are five surprising Dutch wedding customs that give you a peek into the culture and values of the Netherlands.
#1
The engagement ring tradition
In the Netherlands, it is customary for both partners to wear engagement rings. However, unlike many other countries, the man also wears a ring during the engagement period.
This practice symbolizes equality between partners and mutual commitment.
The rings are often simple in design, focusing more on symbolism than extravagance.
#2
Traditional wedding attire
Dutch brides usually wear white dresses, but it is also common for them to opt for colorful gowns or traditional regional costumes.
Grooms may wear suits or traditional Dutch attire like a frak or smoking.
The choice of attire often reflects personal style and regional influences, rather than strict adherence to conventional norms.
#3
The 'Bruidspaar' tradition
The term bruidspaar refers to the bride and groom as a couple.
In Dutch culture, this term emphasizes unity and partnership in marriage.
It is common for invitations and announcements to use this term prominently, highlighting the importance of togetherness in their relationship.
#4
Unique wedding favors
Dutch weddings often include unique favors for guests, such as personalized cookies or small tokens representing local culture or traditions.
These favors serve as a thank-you gesture, while also giving guests a taste of Dutch heritage.
The tradition highlights generosity and appreciation towards attendees who celebrate with the couple.
#5
Post-wedding celebrations
After the wedding ceremony, many couples host post-wedding celebrations called trouwfeest.
These parties can go on until late at night with music, dancing, and food from different parts of the world.
This custom shows how much the Dutch love to celebrate life with their loved ones, long after the official ceremony is over.