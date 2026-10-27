Try these exercises for better balance and stronger muscles
What's the story
Dynamic stability exercises are a great way to improve core strength and balance. They involve movements that require the body to maintain control while in motion. These exercises engage multiple muscle groups, improving coordination and stability. By adding dynamic stability exercises to your routine, you can improve your posture, reduce injury risk, and enhance athletic performance. Here are five effective exercises to improve core strength and balance.
Tip 1
Single-leg deadlift
The single-leg deadlift is a great exercise for improving balance and core stability.
Stand on one leg with a slight bend in the knee.
Hinge at the hips while extending the other leg behind you, keeping your back straight.
Return to standing by engaging your glutes and core muscles.
This exercise works your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back, while challenging your balance.
Tip 2
Plank with shoulder taps
Plank with shoulder taps is an excellent way to build core endurance and upper body strength.
Start in a plank position with hands directly under shoulders.
While keeping your hips stable, lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, and then switch sides.
This movement engages the entire core while testing your ability to maintain stability under pressure.
Tip 3
Bosu ball squats
Bosu ball squats add an element of instability that challenges both balance and muscle engagement.
Stand on a Bosu ball with feet shoulder-width apart.
Lower into a squat by bending at the knees while keeping the chest up.
Push through heels to return to standing position.
This exercise targets quads, hamstrings, glutes, and stabilizing muscles in the ankles.
Tip 4
Medicine ball rotational throws
Medicine ball rotational throws improve dynamic power, as well as core rotation control.
Stand with feet hip-width apart while holding a medicine ball at chest level.
Rotate your torso as you throw it against a wall or your partner's hands at shoulder height.
Follow through by pivoting on your back foot.
This movement engages obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis, improving functional fitness for sports activities.
Tip 5
Stability ball rollouts
Stability ball rollouts are ideal for working on your core muscles while improving your balance.
Kneel on the floor with your forearms resting on a stability ball.
Slowly roll the ball forward, extending your arms out in front of you.
Make sure to keep your body in a straight line from head to knees.
Then, pull the ball back towards you, contracting your abs throughout the movement.