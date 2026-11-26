Dynamic stretching: A must for flexibility
What's the story
Dynamic stretching is a great way to improve flexibility and prepare your body for physical activity. It involves moving parts of your body and gradually increasing reach, speed, or both. Unlike static stretching, which involves holding a stretch for some time, dynamic stretching focuses on movement. This technique can help improve athletic performance and reduce injury risk by increasing blood flow to muscles, and improving range of motion.
#1
Understanding dynamic stretching
Dynamic stretching is about controlled movements that mimic the activity you're about to do.
This method warms up muscles and increases heart rate before exercise.
It differs from static stretching, where you hold a position for a longer time.
Dynamic stretches are usually done in sets of repetitions or timed intervals, making them an ideal warm-up routine.
#2
Benefits of dynamic stretching
One of the biggest benefits of dynamic stretching is improved flexibility. By actively engaging muscles through movement, you can increase your range of motion over time.
Additionally, dynamic stretching helps activate the nervous system, preparing it for physical activity.
This type of stretching also promotes better circulation, delivering oxygen-rich blood to muscles, and enhancing overall performance during workouts or sports activities.
#3
Incorporating dynamic stretches into your routine
To incorporate dynamic stretches into your routine, start with simple movements like leg swings or arm circles.
Gradually increase intensity by adding more complex exercises, like high knees or butt kicks, as your body warms up.
Aim for about five to 10 minutes of dynamic stretching before any workout or sport to maximize benefits without causing fatigue.
#4
Common dynamic stretches to try
Leg swings are a great way to loosen up hip joints and hamstrings.
High knees work your quadriceps and calves, while improving coordination.
Arm circles warm up shoulder joints and upper body muscles.
These exercises, when done regularly, can improve your flexibility and athletic performance.