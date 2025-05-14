What's the story

Earth tones are getting popular in home interiors for their soothing and organic vibe.

Inspired by nature, these colors are the shades of brown, green, and beige. They can liven neutral spaces without being overpowering.

With earth tones, you can style a balanced, harmonious home that is warm and rooted at the same time.

Here are some tips on using earth tones in home interiors.