Want a quick breakfast? Try these oat pancakes
What's the story
Oat pancakes are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. They are made using simple ingredients, making them ideal for busy mornings. Oats are high in fiber, which helps keep you full and energized all morning long. This recipe is perfect for those who want a healthy start to the day without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make oat pancakes, you will need rolled oats, milk or a dairy-free alternative, a ripe banana, baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
These ingredients are usually available at home or can be easily picked up from a grocery store.
The banana adds natural sweetness and eliminates the need for added sugar or sweeteners.
Mixing
Blend the mixture
Start by blending the rolled oats into a fine flour using a blender or food processor.
Add the milk, banana, baking powder, and salt to the blender.
Blend until you get a smooth batter with no lumps.
This step ensures that all ingredients are well combined and ready to be cooked.
Cooking
Cook on medium heat
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil or butter if required.
Pour small amounts of batter onto the skillet to form pancakes of your desired size.
Cook each side for about two minutes or until golden brown.
Adjust heat as necessary to ensure even cooking without burning.
Serving suggestions
Serve with toppings
Once cooked, serve your oat pancakes warm with toppings of your choice such as fresh fruits like berries or slices of apple, nuts like almonds or walnuts, honey or maple syrup if desired.
These toppings not only enhance flavor but also add additional nutrients, making your breakfast even more wholesome.