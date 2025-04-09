What's the story

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is a vibrant mix of history and culture.

With travelers becoming increasingly aware of their carbon footprints, traveling sustainably in Jaipur is gaining significance.

By following eco-friendly practices, you can revel in the city's rich heritage without contributing to your carbon footprints.

Here are five practical tips to travel responsibly in Jaipur, and make your visit enjoyable and green!