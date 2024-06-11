Next Article

Eco-warriors' manifesto: Environmental non-fiction reads for teens

By Anujj Trehaan 12:54 pm Jun 11, 202412:54 pm

What's the story The planet is facing unprecedented environmental challenges, from climate change to plastic pollution. The younger generation must be informed and motivated to make a difference. This list of environmental nonfiction books is curated specifically for teens, aiming to inspire and educate future eco-warriors. Each book offers unique insights into how we can protect our planet.

'The Story of Stuff '

The Story of Stuff by Annie Leonard delves into the lifecycle of goods from extraction, sale, and use, to disposal. It uncovers how our consumption impacts the environment and social equity. This enlightening book exposes the consequences of our consumer culture and offers practical advice for adopting more sustainable choices, making it essential reading for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

'This Changes Everything'

Naomi Klein's This Changes Everything delves into the conflict between capitalism and our planet's climate. It presents a critical view that economic systems, which prioritize profit, significantly harm environmental health, leading to catastrophic climate change. Klein advocates for radical changes in our economic and environmental thinking. This book is a thought-provoking read for young activists eager to understand and challenge the status quo.

'No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference'

No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference gathers Greta Thunberg's powerful speeches, urging action against climate change. Thunberg, a young activist, demonstrates that anyone can contribute to environmental advocacy, regardless of age or status. Her passionate calls to action have mobilized millions globally, illustrating the influential role of youth in striving for a sustainable future on our planet.

'Braiding Sweetgrass'

Braiding Sweetgrass merges indigenous wisdom with scientific insights, presenting a novel view on our bond with nature. Robin Wall Kimmerer combines Native American stories and botanical science to promote a reciprocal relationship with the Earth. This book motivates readers to perceive nature as a valuable gift and emphasizes the importance of respecting its cycles and offerings.