What's the story Harissa roasted vegetables are a vibrant and flavorful dish that brings the heat and complexity of North African cuisine to your dinner table. Originating from the Maghreb region, harissa paste is a blend of hot chili peppers, garlic, olive oil, and spices like cumin and coriander. This dish is not only vegetarian and eggless but also a celebration of fresh produce. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need two large carrots (peeled and sliced), one red bell pepper (sliced), one yellow bell pepper (sliced), one zucchini (sliced), one red onion (cut into wedges), three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of harissa paste, salt to taste, and freshly ground black pepper. For garnishing, arrange for a handful of fresh cilantro leaves.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven heats up, take this time to thoroughly wash all your vegetables. Peel the carrots and slice them diagonally for more surface area. Slice both bell peppers and zucchini into similar-sized pieces to ensure even cooking. Cut the red onion into wedges. This uniformity in cutting helps in roasting all vegetables perfectly.

Step 2

Seasoning with harissa paste

In a large bowl, combine three tablespoons of olive oil with two tablespoons of harissa paste. Whisk them together until you have a smooth mixture. Add all your prepared vegetables to this bowl. Toss everything together until each piece is evenly coated with the harissa mixture. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper according to your taste preferences.

Step 3

Roasting process

Arrange the seasoned vegetables on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or lightly greased foil, ensuring easy cleanup. Spread them in a single layer to promote even roasting and prevent overcrowding, which can lead to steaming instead of roasting. This careful arrangement is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and flavor in your roasted vegetables, making them a delightful part of your meal.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once the vegetables are perfectly roasted, remove them from the oven and let them cool slightly. This cooling makes them perfect for serving. Enhance the dish by garnishing with fresh cilantro leaves. The cilantro not only adds a burst of freshness but also complements the spicy harissa, creating a delightful balance of flavors that enhances the overall taste experience.