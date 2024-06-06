Next Article

Health freaks will love this Peruvian quinoa salad

By Anujj Trehaan 10:52 am Jun 06, 202410:52 am

What's the story Quinoa, "the gold of the Incas," stars in this Peruvian salad. Originating from the Andean region, it's a staple in Peruvian cuisine. This vegetarian dish mixes quinoa's nutty flavor with vegetables and a zesty lime dressing, making it nutritious and delicious. Perfect for health-conscious individuals or those seeking new flavors, this salad celebrates diverse tastes. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful salad, you will need one cup of quinoa (rinsed), two cups of water, one red bell pepper (diced), one cup of cooked corn kernels, half a cup of finely chopped red onion, one cup of black beans (rinsed and drained), half a cup of chopped cilantro, juice from two limes, two tablespoons olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Cooking quinoa perfectly

Start by cooking the quinoa. In a medium saucepan, combine the rinsed quinoa with two cups of water. Bring it to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Let it simmer for about 15 minutes or until all water is absorbed and quinoa is fluffy. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature.

Step 2

Preparing fresh ingredients

While the quinoa cools, prepare your vegetables. Dice the red bell pepper into small, bite-sized pieces for easy eating. Finely chop half a cup of red onion to add a necessary kick, mellowed by other ingredients. Ensure any frozen corn kernels are fully thawed before incorporating them into your mix. This preparation ensures each component is ready for the salad assembly.

Step 3

Mixing it all together

In a large bowl, start by combining the cooled down quinoa. To this, add the diced red bell pepper and ensure that the cooked corn kernels are at room temperature before incorporating. Next, include the black beans, which should be thoroughly rinsed and drained of any excess liquid. Finally, mix in the finely chopped cilantro to introduce a burst of freshness to your dish.

Step 4

Dressing your salad

For dressing, whisk together juice from two limes with two tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl until well combined. Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences before drizzling over your prepared salad mix. Do not crush any ingredients but ensure they're all evenly coated in dressing.