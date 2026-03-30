Love edamame? Try these recipes featuring the young soybeans

Edamame, the young soybeans, are a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up some delicious meals. Not only are they packed with protein, but they also have a mild flavor that goes well with several dishes. Be it a light snack or a hearty meal, edamame can be the star of the show. Here are five edamame-based meals to relish.

Dish 1 Edamame stir-fry delight An edamame stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this nutritious bean. Simply saute some garlic and ginger in olive oil, add bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas. Toss in shelled edamame and soy sauce for flavor. This dish not only highlights the natural taste of edamame but also gives you a colorful plate full of nutrients.

Dish 2 Creamy edamame pasta For pasta lovers, creamy edamame pasta is an excellent choice. Blend cooked edamame with garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth to make a creamy sauce. Toss the sauce with whole wheat spaghetti or linguine for a healthy twist on traditional pasta dishes. The result is a rich, yet light, meal that satisfies without being overly heavy.

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Dish 3 Edamame quinoa salad Edamame quinoa salad makes for a refreshing option for those looking for light meals. Combine cooked quinoa with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions. Add shelled edamame for protein, and toss everything in a simple vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. This salad is perfect as a side dish or main course.

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Dish 4 Spicy edamame hummus Spicy edamame hummus gives a new twist to the classic chickpea dip. Blend cooked edamame with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, cumin powder, cayenne pepper (optional), salt, and pepper until smooth. Serve it as an appetizer with pita bread or vegetable sticks. This hummus packs flavor without compromising on nutrition.