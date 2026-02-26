You must explore these charming alleys in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a city steeped in history, with its cobbled streets and ancient architecture. But beyond the popular tourist attractions, lie hidden gems- the secret closes. These narrow alleys give a peek into the past of Edinburgh, taking you through a maze of intriguing stories and sights. Exploring these closes is like stepping back in time, experiencing the city's rich heritage away from the crowd.

#1 Discovering Lady Stair's Close Lady Stair's Close is famous for its connection to literary legends like Sir Walter Scott. The close leads you to the Writers' Museum, where you can explore the lives and works of famous Scottish authors. The close itself is a charming spot with cobblestone paths and historic buildings. It gives you a glimpse of Edinburgh's literary history while offering a peaceful escape from the busy Royal Mile.

#2 Exploring White Horse Close White Horse Close is another fascinating alley that takes you back to medieval times. Named after an old inn that once stood here, this close features some beautiful architecture and quaint shops. As you wander through White Horse Close, you will notice plaques detailing its history and significance. It is a great place for those interested in Edinburgh's medieval past.

#3 Unveiling Fleshmarket Close Fleshmarket Close has an intriguing name that hints at its past as a market for goods. Today, it offers stunning views of the cityscape from its upper levels. The close also has several historical points of interest, including buildings from different eras of Edinburgh's development. Walking through Fleshmarket Close gives you an insight into how this area has changed over time.

