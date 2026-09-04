Try these elderflower-based recipes today
What's the story
Elderflower, with its delicate floral notes, can turn ordinary dishes into something extraordinary. The subtle sweetness and unique aroma of elderflower can be used in various culinary creations. From desserts to beverages, elderflower lends a refreshing twist that can be both surprising and delightful. Here are five creative ways to use elderflower in your cooking, adding a touch of elegance and flavor to your meals.
Tip 1
Elderflower-infused syrup
Making an elderflower-infused syrup is a great way to capture the essence of this blossom.
Simply combine equal parts sugar and water, heat until dissolved, and add fresh or dried elderflowers. Let it steep for a few hours before straining.
This syrup can be used as a sweetener for drinks or drizzled over pancakes and waffles for an aromatic twist.
Tip 2
Elderflower cordial delight
Elderflower cordial is another classic way to enjoy this blossom's flavor.
To make it, mix water, sugar, lemon juice, and elderflowers in a large bowl. After letting it sit for 24 hours, strain the mixture into bottles.
This refreshing drink can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with sparkling water for a fizzy treat.
Tip 3
Floral elderflower jelly
Elderflower jelly is an elegant addition to any dessert table.
Start by dissolving gelatin in warm water, then mix it with sugar syrup infused with elderflowers and lemon juice.
Pour into molds, and refrigerate until set.
This jelly makes a lovely accompaniment to fruit salads, or it can be served as part of an afternoon tea spread.
Tip 4
Savory elderflower vinaigrette
For those who prefer savory dishes, try making an elderflower vinaigrette by whisking together olive oil, vinegar, honey or maple syrup, salt, pepper, and elderflower syrup or cordial.
This dressing goes perfectly with salads featuring greens like arugula or spinach, along with nuts such as walnuts or almonds.
Tip 5
Elderflower ice cream indulgence
Elderflower ice cream offers a creamy indulgence with floral notes that are simply irresistible.
Start by mixing heavy cream with sugar until dissolved. Add vanilla extract and elderflower syrup before churning in an ice cream maker.
The result is a smooth dessert that pairs beautifully with fresh berries, like strawberries or raspberries.