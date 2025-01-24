5 exercises to boost your arm strength and grip
The brachioradialis is a powerful forearm muscle that assists in flexing the forearm at the elbow.
Strengthening the brachioradialis is key to enhancing arm strength and grip, aiding in activities like weightlifting, rock climbing, and even everyday tasks.
This article lists five effective exercises to strengthen your brachioradialis muscle. Each exercise focuses on the muscle from a different angle, ensuring balanced development.
Hammer curls
Hammer curls for forearm strength
Hammer curls are a variation of the traditional bicep curl where you hold the weights with a neutral grip, as if you were holding a hammer, with your palms facing each other.
This small change in grip targets the often-neglected brachioradialis.
Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps with dumbbells heavy enough to make your muscles work but light enough to keep your form in check.
Reverse curls
Reverse bicep curls for enhanced grip
Reverse bicep curls isolate your brachioradialis (the muscle that gives your forearm that nice, toned look) by simply flipping your grip so that your palms face downward while curling weights.
This exercise not only sculpts the forearm but also enhances wrist stability and grip strength, which is beneficial for various sports and daily activities.
Do three sets of eight to 10 reps with a weight that's challenging but doable.
Cable curls
Cable wrist curl variations
The advantage of using a cable machine is that it provides constant tension on the brachioradialis throughout the exercise, promoting muscle growth over time.
To perform this exercise, attach a straight bar to a low pulley cable machine and execute both wrist curls and reverse wrist curls.
Performing three sets of 12 repetitions for each variation will ensure a thorough workout for this muscle group.
Farmer's walks
Farmer's walks for overall arm development
Farmer's walks aren't just fantastic for forearm strength; they're a full-on upper body conditioner.
By gripping and stabilizing those heavy weights in each hand as you walk that set distance, you're firing up your brachioradialis and the rest of your arm musculature.
Start with three rounds of 30-second walks, and don't be shy about bumping up the weight as you get stronger.
Zottman curls
Zottman curls for comprehensive training
Zottman curls merge the benefits of regular and reverse curls into a single exercise, offering a complete workout for your forearms and specifically targeting the brachioradialis muscle.
Start with a regular curl but twist your wrists at the peak of each curl to lower the weights in a reverse curl position.
Three sets of eight reps will significantly enhance both strength and muscular endurance in your forearms.