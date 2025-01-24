What's the story

Phytoplankton, tiny organisms drifting in oceans and freshwater, serve a dual role: they're the foundation of the aquatic food chain and a new secret weapon in the kitchen!

Teeming with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential amino acids, they offer a fresh way to infuse dishes with a hint of the sea.

This article explores five creative ways to use phytoplankton in your culinary creations.