Elevating carpal tunnel health with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 01:20 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common issue plaguing many, particularly those with jobs or hobbies requiring repetitive hand and wrist motions. This condition results in numbness, tingling, and even weakness in the hand, significantly affecting one's day-to-day life. Luckily, certain exercises can help relieve these symptoms by strengthening the wrist and enhancing flexibility. This article provides a list of five beneficial exercises to promote carpal tunnel health.

Wrist flexor stretch

The wrist flexor stretch improves wrist muscle flexibility. Extend an arm with your palm facing down. Use your other hand to apply pressure to the extended hand's fingers, pressing them down until you feel a stretch in your inner forearm. Maintain the position for 15 seconds, then switch hands. Repeat two to three times daily to help relieve carpal tunnel syndrome pain.

Wrist extensor stretch

The wrist extensor stretch is important for maintaining muscle balance around the carpal tunnel. Extend your arm in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your opposite hand to gently pull back on your fingers until you feel a stretch along the top side of your forearm. Hold this position for 15 seconds for each hand, and repeat two to three times a day.

Median nerve glides

Median nerve glides are exercises that enhance nerve mobility within the carpal tunnel, alleviating symptoms over time. Extend one arm forward at shoulder height with your palm facing up. Gradually curl your fingers into a fist, straighten them, and then bend your wrist towards yourself (keep your arm stretched out). This sequence should be repeated 10 times for each arm once a day to promote nerve glide without causing irritation.

Tendon glides

Tendon glides promote smooth movement of tendons through the carpal tunnel, decreasing inflammation and discomfort. Begin with your hand in front of you, fingers straight out. Bend at the knuckles to make an L shape, then close into a tight fist. Reverse the steps back to the starting position. Repeat 10 times for two sets daily. This exercise not only alleviates symptoms but also strengthens finger flexors.

Thumb flexor stretch

Place your forearm on a table with your elbow bent, grab hold just below the base of your thumb with your other hand, and stretch your thumb away from your palm until you feel a pull along your thumb and wrist. Hold this for 15 seconds, do it three times, twice a day. It will stretch the muscles that are giving you carpal tunnel pain.