Elevating DIY wallpaper remover with citrus oil

By Simran Jeet 12:35 pm Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Stripping wallpaper can be a real headache, especially with those smelly, harsh chemicals most products use. But, guess what? You can use citrus oil, a natural and surprisingly effective alternative. This article teaches you how to use citrus oil to make your own DIY wallpaper remover. Say goodbye to those nasty chemicals and hello to a fresh-smelling, safer solution!

The power of citrus oil

Citrus oil, known for its strong solvent capabilities, is the secret ingredient for melting away wallpaper adhesive. This natural option contains limonene, a powerful compound that cuts through glue with ease, without damaging the underlying wall. Even a small amount of citrus oil (10%) can significantly enhance the adhesive-softening and removal properties of your solution, streamlining the wallpaper removal process.

Preparing your solution

To create your DIY wallpaper remover, combine one part citrus oil with ten parts warm water. This concentration allows the solution to effectively break down adhesive without damaging walls. For bigger spaces, you'll need approximately $5 worth of citrus oil and $1 for extra ingredients such as dish soap to enhance the mixture's effectiveness.

Application techniques

A spray bottle is the best tool for the job because it ensures that your citrus oil mixture is applied evenly and can soak deep into the adhesive layer. Simply let the solution do its thing for at least 15 minutes before you start peeling off the wallpaper. This waiting period is crucial because it allows the citrus oil to fully penetrate and soften the adhesive.

Safety measures

Although citrus oil is natural and safer compared to most chemical alternatives, you should still exercise caution when using it. Always use gloves when handling pure citrus oil, and make sure your working area is well-ventilated to prevent inhaling concentrated fumes. If you have sensitive skin or respiratory conditions, it's a good idea to wear additional protective equipment like masks or goggles.

Final tips

After stripping the wallpaper, you may find some stubborn adhesive residue clinging to your walls. A second pass with a diluted citrus oil solution will dissolve any leftover glue, saving you from excessive scraping or scrubbing. Just be sure to rinse your walls with clean water afterward to eliminate any residue of the solution. This way, you'll have perfectly clean walls, ready for whatever comes next!