Summarize Simplifying... In short Puffy eyes can be treated effectively with cooled tea bag compresses, particularly green and black tea, due to their high caffeine and tannin content.

Steep two tea bags, let them cool, then place them on your closed eyelids for 15-30 minutes.

Enhance the effect by ensuring good sleep, hydration, and reduced salt intake. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Treating puffy eyes with cooled tea bag compresses

By Anujj Trehaan 11:50 am Dec 05, 202411:50 am

What's the story Puffy eyes are a frequent issue for many people, often caused by tiredness, allergies, or stress. And while countless commercial products claim to offer solutions, a simple and natural remedy is as close as your kitchen - tea bags! This blog post delves into how cooled tea bag compresses can effectively and safely alleviate puffiness around the eyes.

Science

The science behind tea bag remedies

Tea is packed with antioxidants and caffeine, both of which are powerful tools against inflammation and skin tightening around the eyes. Using chilled tea bags as a cold compress can also help shrink blood vessels, further reducing puffiness. In particular, green and black teas are most effective, thanks to their high caffeine and tannins content. These properties make them especially good at tackling puffy eyes.

Preparation

How to prepare tea bag compresses

Begin by steeping two tea bags in hot water for three to five minutes. Remove the tea bags from the water and allow them to cool to room temperature. For additional soothing effect, you can chill the tea bags in the refrigerator for 10-20 minutes. Just make sure they're not too cold as you don't want to feel uncomfortable when placing them on your eye area.

Application

Application process for maximum benefit

Once your tea bags are ready and cooled, settle down in a cozy spot. Position one tea bag over each closed eyelid, ensuring they cover the whole area experiencing puffiness. Allow them to rest for 15-30 minutes. You can meditate or listen to soothing music during this period to amplify relaxation.

Tips

Additional tips for reducing eye puffiness

Besides applying cooled tea bag compresses, you should make sure you are getting plenty of sleep each night and staying well-hydrated throughout the day. Reducing your salt intake can also help by preventing fluid retention that leads to puffiness. If you continue to struggle with this issue, it may be worth discussing it with a healthcare provider to rule out any underlying conditions.