Refreshing shoe deodorizer with peppermint oil

02:30 pm Nov 07, 2024

What's the story After prolonged use, shoes tend to accumulate unwanted smells. Using peppermint oil, a natural remedy known for its invigorating scent and antimicrobial properties, can effectively address this issue. This guide provides easy-to-follow steps to create your own peppermint oil shoe deodorizer, eliminating unpleasant odors and keeping your footwear smelling fresh.

Spray

DIY peppermint shoe spray

Making your own DIY shoe deodorizer spray with peppermint oil is super easy and cheap. Just combine twenty drops of peppermint essential oil with two cups of water in a spray bottle. Shake well before each use, and mist the inside of your shoes. Let them air dry completely before wearing them again. Not only does this fight stinky smells, but it also leaves a refreshing scent behind.

Cotton balls

Peppermint oil soaked cotton balls

For a more concentrated effect, try soaking cotton balls in peppermint essential oil and leaving them inside your shoes overnight. The cotton balls will act like odor sponges, soaking up the stink while infusing your footwear with the refreshing scent of peppermint. In the morning, simply remove the cotton balls, and voila! Enjoy the fresh, minty aroma of your revitalized shoes.

Baking soda

Refreshing baking soda mix

Baking soda is a well-known deodorizer. To enhance its effectiveness, combine five to ten drops of peppermint essential oil with half a cup of baking soda. Sprinkle this mixture inside your shoes and let it sit overnight. The next day, remove the excess before wearing your shoes. This technique gets rid of even the most stubborn smells and leaves a refreshing fragrance.

Prevention

Preventative measures with peppermint oil pads

To combat odors, create pads infused with water and a few drops of peppermint essential oil. Use small fabric squares or cotton pads. Soak them, allow them to partially dry, then place them in your shoes when not in use. These pads will not only absorb odors but also leave a refreshing aroma.