Summarize Simplifying... In short Cinnamon can elevate vegan baking by infusing warmth and complexity into your dishes.

Create cinnamon sugar for a subtle flavor boost, add it to fruit desserts for enhanced sweetness, or swirl it into breads and muffins for a spicy surprise.

Upgrade your frostings with a dash of cinnamon, or add it to oatmeal cookies for a cozy, nutty flavor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Elevating flavors with cinnamon in vegan baking

By Anujj Trehaan 02:47 pm Oct 24, 202402:47 pm

What's the story Cinnamon is a magical spice that holds the power to elevate vegan baking from ordinary to extraordinary. Its warmth, sweetness, and woody undertones harmonize beautifully with a wide array of ingredients, earning it a well-deserved place in many hearts and kitchens. This article delves into five creative ways to infuse cinnamon's enchanting essence into vegan baking recipes, amplifying both flavor and aroma.

Sweet twist

Cinnamon infused sugar

To create cinnamon-infused sugar, simply combine one cup of granulated sugar with two teaspoons of ground cinnamon. Store this mixture in an airtight container for a minimum of 24 hours. Use it in place of regular sugar in your baking recipes. This technique subtly infuses warmth into baked goods, amplifying flavors without overpowering them.

Fruit boost

Enhancing fruit flavors

Cinnamon is a perfect match for fruits, especially apples, pears, and bananas. Just half a teaspoon of cinnamon added to fruit desserts like crumbles or pies amplifies the natural sweetness of the fruits and adds a layer of warmth and complexity to the flavors. Think of it as a culinary conductor, ensuring all the sweet notes play in perfect harmony and reach their full potential.

Swirl fun

Cinnamon swirls in breads and muffins

Want to level up your vegan breads and muffins? Add a cinnamon swirl! Just mix two tablespoons of ground cinnamon, four tablespoons of brown sugar, and two tablespoons of vegan butter. Swirl it into your dough or batter before baking. You'll get sweet and spicy pockets of flavor that look as good as they taste!

Frosting upgrade

Spiced frosting and glazes

Take your vegan frosting or glaze to the next level with a dash of cinnamon. For frostings, simply add one teaspoon of ground cinnamon for every cup of powdered sugar, plant-based milk, and butter substitute you mix. For glazes, combine powdered sugar, plant-based milk, a splash of vanilla extract, and half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon per cup. These spiced toppings add a delicious warmth to any dessert.

Oat delight

Flavorful oatmeal cookies

Oatmeal cookies, already a cozy classic, are elevated to new heights of deliciousness with the addition of cinnamon. By incorporating one teaspoon of ground cinnamon per cup of flour in your recipe, this spice doesn't just amplify the nutty flavor of the oats - it also complements any raisins or nuts you might add. The outcome? A batch of fragrant cookies that radiate warmth with each bite, enhancing your enjoyment.