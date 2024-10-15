Refer to this guide

Unconventional uses for avocado in dishes

By Anujj Trehaan

What's the story Avocado, a fruit celebrated for its creamy texture and health benefits, is typically found in salads, sandwiches, and guacamole. However, its culinary versatility extends far beyond these common uses. This article delves into five unique methods of incorporating avocado into your cooking repertoire that may indeed surprise you. From baking substitutions to innovative cocktails, the possibilities with avocado are both diverse and delightful.

Baking hack

Avocado as a butter substitute in baking

Avocado can be used as a substitute for butter in baking recipes. By replacing butter with an equal amount of avocado puree, you can reduce the saturated fat content of your baked goods while adding nutrients like fiber and potassium. This swap works well in recipes for cookies, muffins, and even brownies, giving them a moist texture without altering the taste significantly.

Pasta twist

Creamy avocado pasta sauce

Instead of traditional cream or tomato-based sauces, try making a creamy avocado pasta sauce. Blend ripe avocados with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and fresh herbs until smooth. The result is a rich and creamy sauce that coats pasta beautifully without the need for dairy. It's a quick and healthy alternative that brings a refreshing twist to your pasta dishes.

Smoothie secret

Avocado smoothie thickener

For those looking to add creaminess and nutritional value to their smoothies without dairy products, avocado is an excellent choice. Adding half an avocado to your smoothie not only thickens it but also provides healthy fats that can help keep you full longer. Combine it with fruits like berries or mangoes for a deliciously smooth texture and added vitamins.

Dessert innovation

Avocado chocolate mousse

Transform ripe avocados into a decadent chocolate mousse by blending them with cocoa powder, sweetener of choice (such as honey or maple syrup), vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until smooth. The natural creaminess of avocado makes this dessert incredibly rich without any heavy cream or eggs. It's an easy-to-make treat that offers a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate mousse.

Cocktail creativity

Savory avocado cocktails

Avocados can also be used in savory cocktails to add depth and creaminess. For example, blend ripe avocados into Bloody Marys or margaritas for an unexpected twist on these classic drinks. The subtle flavor of avocado pairs well with the acidity of tomato juice and lime, while providing a silky texture that elevates the cocktail experience.