Embark on Kerala's exquisite culinary and spice journey

By Anujj Trehaan 01:35 pm Oct 10, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Kerala, a state on India's tropical Malabar Coast, is not just known for its serene backwaters and lush landscapes but also for its rich culinary heritage. A culinary tour in Kerala offers travelers an opportunity to explore the vibrant flavors of traditional dishes and the aromatic world of spices that make this cuisine stand out globally.

Cooking lessons

Dive into authentic cooking classes

To immerse yourself in Kerala's culinary culture, participate in cooking classes offered by local chefs or homestays. These sessions not only teach you to prepare traditional Keralite dishes such as appam, stew, and fish curry but also offer insights into the unique blend of spices that give these dishes their distinctive flavors. It's a hands-on approach to learning about the region's food philosophy.

Spice Trail

Explore the spice plantations

Kerala is famously known as the land of spices. A walk through the sprawling spice plantations, such as those in Thekkady or Wayanad, allows visitors to see where spices like black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg are grown. The guided tours often include explanations on how these spices are cultivated, harvested, and processed. It's a fragrant journey through rows of spice-laden fields.

Street eats

Savor street food delights

To truly understand Kerala's food culture, one must dive into its street food scene. Towns like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram offer bustling street corners where vendors serve up delicious snacks such as banana chips fried in coconut oil, puttu (steamed rice cakes) with kadala curry (black chickpeas), and sweet payasam. It's an affordable way to sample a variety of local flavors.

Market tours

Visit local markets

No culinary tour is complete without a visit to local markets, where fresh produce, seafood, and meat alternatives like tofu or seitan for vegetarians and vegans are found alongside heaps of fresh spices. Markets such as Connemara Market in Thiruvananthapuram and Broadway Market in Kochi provide a colorful glimpse into daily life in Kerala, offering everything needed for an authentic Keralite meal.