This vegan twist on a traditional dish proves that classic recipes can evolve without losing their cultural essence.

02:21 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Ajiaco, a traditional Colombian soup, is renowned for its comforting and hearty qualities. Originating from the Andean region, this dish has been a staple in Colombian cuisine for centuries. Traditionally made with chicken, potatoes, and the herb guasca, our vegan twist ensures it's accessible to everyone. Embracing its rich history and cultural significance as a family-gathering dish, let's dive into making this vegan delight.

For this recipe, you will need three potatoes (red, russet), one cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen), two garlic cloves, one large onion, two carrots, one-quarter cup cilantro, two tablespoons olive oil, eight cups vegetable broth, salt and pepper to taste, and avocado and capers for garnish.

Preparing the vegetables

Start by warming the olive oil in a sizable pot over a medium flame. Next, introduce the chopped onions and minced garlic into the pot. Engage in sauteing them until they reach a translucent state, which should take about five minutes. This initial step is of paramount importance as it establishes the foundational flavor for our soup.

Cooking the soup base

To your sauteed onions and garlic, add all your sliced potatoes along with the carrots. Stir well to ensure they're coated with the onion-garlic mixture. Pour in the vegetable broth until all ingredients are submerged. Bring it to a boil before reducing the heat to let it simmer gently until the potatoes are tender—approximately 20 minutes.

Adding final touches

When the potatoes have softened enough to begin breaking apart, which helps thicken the soup, it is time to add the corn kernels. Season with salt and pepper, according to your taste preferences. Allow the mixture to simmer for an additional 10 minutes. This step ensures that all the flavors integrate perfectly, enhancing the overall taste of your ajiaco.

Garnishing your ajiaco

Ladle the hot ajiaco into bowls, garnishing each with avocado slices and capers for added flavor. Enjoy immediately with warm bread or rice for a complete meal. This vegan version maintains the comforting essence of traditional Colombian ajiaco, being inclusive of dietary preferences and showing how classic dishes can evolve while retaining their cultural significance and taste.