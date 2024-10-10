Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious, flavor-packed meal with Peruvian quinoa stuffed avocados.

Start by cooking quinoa, then mix it with diced tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, lime juice, and seasonings.

Hollow out ripe avocados, stuff them with the quinoa mixture, and garnish with feta cheese or olives.

Peruvian quinoa stuffed avocados: A step-by-step guide

01:48 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Quinoa stuffed avocados, originating from Peru, offer a delightful mix of flavors and textures. They are a favorite among vegetarians and health enthusiasts. This dish pairs the creamy texture of avocados with the nutty taste of quinoa, creating a nutritious meal. It showcases Peru's vibrant culinary culture while catering to modern dietary preferences. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need two ripe avocados and one cup of cooked quinoa. Also, gather half a cup of diced tomatoes, one-fourth cup of finely chopped red onions, and one-fourth cup of chopped cilantro. Include the juice of one lime for flavor. Season with salt and pepper according to taste. Optional toppings include crumbled feta cheese or sliced olives for garnish.

Prepare the quinoa

Begin by rinsing one cup of quinoa under cold water until clear. Combine the quinoa with two cups of water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the water is absorbed. Remove from the heat, let it sit covered for five minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Mix the filling

In a large bowl, mix the cooked quinoa with the diced tomatoes, finely chopped red onions, and chopped cilantro. Add the juice of one lime for a tangy flavor. Season this mixture with salt and pepper to suit your taste preferences. Stir everything together thoroughly, ensuring that the ingredients are well combined and evenly distributed throughout the quinoa mixture.

Prepare avocados

As your filling comes together, start by slicing the avocados in half lengthwise and carefully remove their pits. This should be done gently to avoid damaging the avocado's shell. Next, use a spoon to scoop out some flesh from each half. This creates ample space for the filling while ensuring enough avocado remains around the edges for structural integrity.

Stuffing avocados

Spoon generous amounts of quinoa mixture into each avocado half until well-stuffed. If desired, top each stuffed avocado with crumbled feta cheese or sliced olives for an extra layer of flavor. This vegetarian delight not only brings out an array of flavors but also packs in nutrients, making it perfect for any mealtime occasion. Enjoy your Peruvian quinoa stuffed avocados!