Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting vegan Irish colcannon mash using potatoes, kale or cabbage, almond milk, and vegan butter.

Start by boiling potatoes, sautéing your greens in vegan butter, then mashing the potatoes with almond milk and butter before folding in the greens.

Serve hot, garnished with green onions for a vibrant, satisfying meal that doesn't compromise on tradition or taste. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all foodies

Make Irish vegan colcannon mash at home with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:12 pm Oct 07, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Colcannon, a traditional Irish dish, is a hearty and comforting blend of mashed potatoes and kale or cabbage. Originally served at Halloween, it is now a beloved side dish year-round. This vegan version maintains the soul-warming essence of the original while ensuring it is accessible to those following a plant-based diet. So, let us get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You'll need one kg of potatoes, peeled and quartered, and four cups of finely chopped kale or cabbage. Include one cup of unsweetened almond milk or another plant-based milk, along with four tablespoons of vegan butter for richness. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Optionally, garnish with two finely sliced green onions for added flavor and color.

Step 1

Preparing the potatoes

Begin by placing the peeled and quartered potatoes into a large pot filled with salted water. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to medium-low. Continue simmering until the potatoes become tender when pierced with a fork, which should take about 15 to 20 minutes. Afterward, ensure the potatoes are drained well by using a colander.

Step 2

Cooking kale or cabbage

As the potatoes boil, warm two tablespoons of vegan butter in a separate pan over medium heat. Then, add your chosen greens, either kale or cabbage, with a sprinkle of salt. Saute these until they soften but still offer a slight crunch, taking about five minutes. Remember, if you opt for kale, it's crucial to wash it well before cooking.

Step 3

Mashing together

Place the drained potatoes back into their pot over a low flame. Pour in the almond milk and add the remaining vegan butter. Proceed to mash the mixture until it reaches your desired consistency, either smooth or slightly chunky. Next, gently fold in the sauteed kale or cabbage, ensuring it's well incorporated into the mash. Finally, season with salt and pepper to your liking.

Step 4

Final touches

Transfer your vegan colcannon mash to a serving bowl. Garnish with sliced green onions for an extra pop of color and flavor, if desired. This dish is ideal as a hot accompaniment to your main dish or can be enjoyed on its own for a simple yet satisfying meal. It effortlessly brings comfort food into any vegan diet without compromising tradition or taste.