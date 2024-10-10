Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a batch of tantalizing vegan tacos al pastor by rehydrating textured vegetable protein (TVP) and marinating it in a spicy-sweet blend of pineapple juice, chipotle peppers, vinegar, garlic, cumin, and oregano.

After cooking the marinated TVP until crispy, load it onto charred corn tortillas and top with fresh pineapple, onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

This Mexican delight is a perfect blend of flavors that's sure to satisfy your vegan cravings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Mexican vegan tacos al pastor recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:25 pm Oct 10, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Tacos al pastor is a dish deeply rooted in Mexican cuisine, traditionally known for its marinated pork. However, this guide will walk you through a vegan version that maintains the essence of the original recipe without using any animal products. This adaptation not only caters to vegetarians and vegans but also introduces a healthier alternative to this beloved dish. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need two cups textured vegetable protein (TVP), one cup pineapple juice, two tablespoons chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, one tablespoon white vinegar, two minced garlic cloves, and one teaspoon each cumin and oregano. Include salt to taste. Also required are eight corn tortillas and toppings like diced pineapples, chopped onions, fresh cilantro leaves, and lime wedges.

Step 1

Prepare the TVP

Begin by rehydrating the textured vegetable protein. In a large bowl, pour boiling water over two cups of TVP and let it sit for about 10 minutes or until it becomes soft. Drain any excess water thoroughly after rehydration. This step is crucial as it prepares the TVP to absorb all the flavors from the marinade effectively.

Step 2

Make the marinade

In a blender, mix one cup of pineapple juice, two tablespoons of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, one tablespoon of white vinegar, two minced garlic cloves, and one teaspoon each of cumin and oregano. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust the salt as necessary. This mixture will endow the tacos with their signature spicy-sweet Al Pastor flavor.

Step 3

Marinate and cook

Mix your prepared TVP with the marinade, ensuring each piece is well coated. Let it marinate for at least one hour in the refrigerator; overnight is even better for deeper flavor penetration. After the marinating time has elapsed, cook your marinated TVP on a skillet over medium heat until slightly crispy on the edges, which should take about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 4

Assemble your tacos

Warm your corn tortillas on a skillet or directly over an open flame for that desired charred effect. Then, place a generous amount of the cooked TVP onto each tortilla. Follow this by adding diced pineapples, chopped onions, and fresh cilantro leaves. Right before serving, squeeze lime juice over the top. These delicious vegan tacos al pastor are now ready to be enjoyed.