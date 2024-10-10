Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful African peanut stew by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger, then adding tomato paste, diced tomatoes, and vegetable broth.

African peanut stew: A vegetarian delight tutorial

01:14 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Originating from West Africa, the African peanut stew is a hearty and flavorful dish. It's a vegetarian and eggless stew that combines the nuttiness of peanuts with fresh vegetables, creating a comforting meal. Traditionally enjoyed with rice or bread, this stew is both delicious and nutritious. Let's get cooking to bring a taste of Africa into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You'll need one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, and one tablespoon of minced ginger. Include two tablespoons of tomato paste, a 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes, four cups of vegetable broth, and one cup natural peanut butter. Also, two cubed sweet potatoes, three sliced carrots, and one chopped red bell pepper. Season with half a teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Garnish with cilantro or scallions.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and cube the sweet potatoes into bite-sized pieces. Similarly, peel and slice the carrots. Chop the onion and red bell pepper into small pieces as well. Mincing your garlic and ginger finely will help release their flavors more effectively into the stew. Having all your vegetables prepared before you start cooking will streamline the cooking process.

Step 2

Sauteing base ingredients

In a large pot over medium heat, begin by adding a small amount of oil. Follow this with the chopped onions, sauteing until they turn translucent. Next, incorporate the minced garlic and ginger, cooking for an additional minute until they emit a fragrant aroma. Mix in the tomato paste thoroughly with the onions, garlic, and ginger to develop a rich depth of flavor.

Step 3

Adding main components

Add the diced tomatoes and their juice to your sauteed base, along with the vegetable broth. This helps to deglaze the pot, ensuring that any flavorful bits stuck to it are incorporated into the stew. Once simmering, blend in the peanut butter, stirring until it melds seamlessly with the broth, creating a smooth and creamy texture.

Step 4

Simmering vegetables

Add sweet potatoes, carrots, and red bell pepper to the pot with salt and pepper. Simmer on low for about 20 minutes until vegetables are tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking. Serve hot, garnished with cilantro or scallions, alongside rice or bread. This meal is a perfect blend of flavor and nutrition.