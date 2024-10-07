Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Burmese tea leaf salad by soaking fermented tea leaves, then mixing them with cabbage, tomato, peanuts, sesame and sunflower or pumpkin seeds.

Dress it with a lime juice and soy sauce blend, adjust seasoning with salt, and let it chill for two hours for flavors to meld.

Enjoy this exotic, crunchy salad as an appetizer or a side dish, bringing a taste of Myanmar to your plate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this vegan Burmese tea leaf salad recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:34 pm Oct 07, 202412:34 pm

What's the story The Vegan Burmese tea leaf salad, known as lahpet thoke in Myanmar, is a centuries-old traditional dish. It uniquely blends fermented tea leaves with crunchy nuts and fresh vegetables. This salad isn't just a culinary delight but also symbolizes peace and friendship. With its rich history and distinctive taste, the vegan version promises a refreshing culinary journey. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this exotic salad, gather one-fourth cup dried fermented tea leaves, two cups shredded cabbage, one large diced tomato, 1/2 cup unsalted roasted peanuts, one-fourth cup sesame seeds, 1/2 cup sunflower or pumpkin seeds, two tablespoons lime juice, two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free needs, and salt. These ingredients create a flavorful blend.

Step 1

Preparing the tea leaves

Begin by soaking the dried fermented tea leaves in warm water for about an hour to soften them. Once they are soft, drain the water completely using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. Squeeze out any excess water from the leaves to ensure they are dry. This step is crucial as it prepares the base flavor for our salad.

Step 2

Mixing the ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the softened tea leaves with shredded cabbage and diced tomato. Then, add in the unsalted roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, and either sunflower or pumpkin seeds. These ingredients provide an essential crunch. The variety in texture ensures that each bite is interesting and full of flavor. This mix creates a delightful base for our Vegan Burmese tea leaf salad.

Step 3

Dressing the salad

To dress your salad, start by whisking together the lime juice and soy sauce (or tamari) in a small bowl until they are thoroughly mixed. Next, evenly pour this dressing over the salad mixture. Toss everything together to ensure all the ingredients are well coated with the dressing. Finally, taste your salad and, if necessary, adjust the seasoning with salt to suit your preference.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Best enjoyed fresh, the Vegan Burmese tea leaf salad can be refrigerated for up to two hours before serving if necessary. This refrigeration allows the flavors to meld more deeply. Serve it as an appetizer or alongside your main course for a memorable meal. It brings a piece of Myanmar culture onto your plate, perfectly blending tradition with modern vegan dietary preferences.