Try this Greek spinach and feta filo pie recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:30 pm Oct 10, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The Greek spinach and feta filo pie, also known as spanakopita, is a cherished Mediterranean classic. Originating from Greece, this vegetarian and eggless pie marries the tangy taste of feta cheese with the freshness of spinach, all encased in crisp filo pastry. It's more than a dish; it's a cultural emblem that unites families. Let's get cooking.

To make this delightful pie, you will need one pound of fresh spinach leaves (washed and drained), 200 grams of feta cheese (crumbled), one cup of chopped onions, two cloves of garlic (minced), 1/4 cup of olive oil, 10 sheets of filo pastry (thawed if frozen), one teaspoon of dried dill, salt, and pepper to taste. Ensure all ingredients are ready before you begin.

Prepare the spinach mixture

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). In a large skillet over medium heat, saute onions and garlic in olive oil until they become soft. Add the spinach in batches, cooking until each batch wilts. Stir in the dill, season with salt and pepper, and allow to cool slightly. Then, gently mix in the crumbled feta cheese.

Assemble the filo layers

Lightly brush a baking dish with some olive oil. Lay one sheet of filo pastry on the bottom of the dish and brush it lightly with olive oil. Repeat this process until you have layered five sheets. Ensure each sheet covers the one before it completely, and don't worry about small tears; they won't affect the final product.

Add filling and top layers

Evenly spread the spinach and feta mixture over the filo in your dish. Then, layer another five sheets of filo pastry on top, using the same technique as before. Lay each sheet individually, brushing each with olive oil. This method ensures each layer is properly coated, creating a harmonious balance between the crisp pastry and the flavorful filling.

Bake to perfection

Once assembled, bake in your preheated oven for about 40 minutes or until golden brown on top. Let it cool for a few minutes before slicing into squares or triangles to serve. This Greek spinach and feta filo pie is not only delicious but also embodies simplicity at its finest. It is perfect for any mealtime gathering or simply enjoying at home any day.