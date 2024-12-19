Refer to this guide

Elevating kidney area support with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 12:47 pm Dec 19, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Strong muscles around the kidney area are vital for overall back health and can prevent lower back pain. This article details five effective exercises that specifically strengthen the muscles surrounding the kidneys, providing enhanced support and stability. These exercises are easy to perform and highly beneficial, and can be easily added to your daily routine for a healthy back.

Core stability

Engage your core with planks

Planks are a great exercise for core strengthening, and they help the kidney area indirectly by stabilizing the lower back. Start in a push-up position, but on your forearms instead of hands. Align your body in a straight line from shoulders to ankles. Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds by engaging your core. You can aim to hold it longer as you get stronger.

Balance and strength

Strengthen with bird-dog

The bird-dog exercise strengthens your sense of balance and stabilizes your lumbar (lower back) region, benefiting the kidney area. Start on all fours, making sure your hands are directly beneath your shoulders and knees beneath your hips. Reach one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward. Maintain this posture for five seconds, then alternate sides. Strive for 10 repetitions on each side.

Lumbar activation

Activate with back extensions

Back extensions strengthen and stretch the lower back muscles that flank the kidneys. Lie on your stomach on a mat, with your hands either clasped behind your head or extended along your sides. Slowly raise your chest off the ground, maintaining a neutral neck; hold this position for two seconds, then lower yourself back to the ground. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

Flexibility boost

Enhance flexibility with spinal twists

Spinal twists are great for improving spinal flexibility and strengthening oblique muscles, which provide extra support to the kidney area. Sit on a mat with your legs extended in front of you. Bend your right knee over to the left side while twisting your torso to the right. Hold your right knee with your left hand. Use it to gently deepen the twist. Hold for 15-20 seconds, then switch sides.

Posture improvement

Improve posture with bridges

Bridges target your glutes and lower back, providing support for the kidney area. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips to form a straight line from knees to shoulders. Hold for three seconds, then lower back down. Try for three sets of 12 reps.