Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your jaw's bone density with these five simple exercises: clenching your jaw, tongue push-ups, chin tucks, resisted mouth opening, and chewing sugar-free gum.

These exercises not only strengthen your jaw muscles but also improve posture, flexibility, and overall oral health.

Remember to perform each exercise about 10 times a day for the best results. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Elevating mandibular bone density with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 01:18 pm Dec 31, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Keeping your jawbone (aka mandibular bone) strong and healthy is key to maintaining a radiant smile and overall oral well-being. Natural aging processes can cause our jawbone density to decline, potentially leading to unpleasant outcomes like tooth loss and periodontal disease. Thankfully, performing certain exercises can help fortify your jawbone, minimizing the risk of these dental dilemmas. This article presents five tried-and-true exercises to bolster your mandibular might.

Clenching

Jaw clenching for strength

Clenching your jaw is an easy and convenient exercise that can be done anytime, anywhere. To perform this exercise, simply close your mouth and clench your teeth together gently but firmly for about three to five seconds before releasing. Repeat this action 10 times. This exercise is beneficial as it stimulates the jaw muscles and bones, potentially increasing bone density over time.

Tongue push-ups

Tongue push-ups for stability

Tongue push-ups: To do this exercise, push your tongue against the roof of your mouth, just behind your teeth. Press upwards firmly for five seconds, then relax. Do this 10 times a day. This will not only strengthen your tongue but also your jaw muscles, which can help keep your lower jaw (mandible) healthy.

Chin tucks

Chin tucks for alignment

Chin tucks are great for your posture and for strengthening your jawline and neck muscles, which in turn is good for your mandibular bone. Sit or stand with a straight back, then gently draw your chin towards your neck, as if you're trying to create a double chin. Hold for three seconds, then release. Repeat this exercise 10 times a day for the best results.

Mouth opening

Resisted mouth opening for flexibility

This exercise targets the muscles surrounding the mandible, which in turn helps improve its density. Position two fingers under your chin, creating a gentle upward pressure. Open your mouth slowly against this resistance. Pause for three to five seconds at the maximum opening, then close slowly while continuing to resist. Perform this exercise 10 times per session.

Chewing exercise

Mastication exercise with chewing gum

Chewing sugar-free gum provides a safe and beneficial workout for your jaw muscles. It's like a gym session for your mouth! It strengthens your jaw by exercising the muscles, not by hitting your teeth directly. Chew for approximately 20 minutes two times a day, balancing the workload on both sides of your jaw during each session.