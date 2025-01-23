Try these 5 creative ways to cook with Brussels sprouts
What's the story
Unfairly maligned, Brussels sprouts can be a delicious side dish (or even a main course) when prepared correctly.
This article explores five creative ways to make Brussels sprouts a star in your kitchen, enhancing flavors and boosting nutrition.
Whether you're roasting them to perfection or tossing them into a refreshing salad, these methods are sure to make your meals anything but boring.
Roasting
Roasted to perfection
Roasting Brussels sprouts brings out their natural sweetness and creates a deliciously crispy exterior.
Simply preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, toss the sprouts in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and spread them out on a baking sheet.
Roast for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.
This technique complements both meat and vegetarian dishes, adding a whole new layer of flavor.
Salad addition
A fresh twist on salads
Raw Brussels sprouts add a delicious crunch and fresh flavor to salads.
Simply thinly slice the sprouts and toss them with your favorite salad ingredients like nuts, dried fruit, cheese, and a tangy vinaigrette dressing.
The result is a healthy and tasty side dish that pairs perfectly with any meal, all while delivering a boost of essential vitamins and minerals.
Stir-fry
Stir-fried for flavor
Stir-frying Brussels sprouts is a fast and healthy way to enjoy this vegetable while preserving its nutrients.
Simply heat some oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add sliced Brussels sprouts, and cook for approximately five minutes until they become tender but remain crispy.
Feel free to add garlic or onions for additional flavor.
This technique creates a delicious side dish that pairs well with rice or noodles.
Grilling
Grilled for smokiness
Grilling imparts a smoky flavor to Brussels sprouts that cannot be replicated by other cooking methods.
Simply skewer halved sprouts or place them in a grill basket after tossing them with oil and your favorite seasonings.
Grill over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes until charred on the outside and tender on the inside.
Serve as a delicious side dish at barbecues or with grilled meats. Yummy!
Glazing
Enhanced by balsamic glaze
Glazing Brussels sprouts with balsamic vinegar imparts a rich, caramelized depth of flavor while keeping the preparation straightforward and hassle-free.
Simply roast or grill your Brussels as outlined above, then toss them in the balsamic glaze during the final minutes of cooking or drizzle it over just before serving.
The glaze's sweetness provides the perfect counterpoint to the sprouts' natural bitterness, resulting in a harmonious and irresistible flavor profile.