5 unexpected ways to use marjoram in cooking
What's the story
Marjoram is an unsung hero of the culinary world. This perennial herb, a member of the mint family, boasts sweet, citrusy, and piney flavors that can elevate a wide range of dishes.
This article explores five unexpected and delicious ways to use marjoram in your cooking.
By adding this versatile herb, you can amplify flavors and bring a fresh twist to familiar recipes, transforming everyday meals into memorable culinary experiences.
Soup seasoning
Elevate your soups and stews
Adding a teaspoon of dried marjoram just before you finish cooking (last 10 minutes or so) will elevate the flavor of your soups and stews. It imparts a beautiful aroma without being too intense.
Marjoram is a fantastic match for vegetable soups featuring carrots, potatoes, and peas. Its gentle sweetness works wonders with both creamy and broth-based soups.
Salad twist
Refreshing salad dressings
Marjoram is the secret ingredient your salad dressings have been missing!
Combine two tablespoons of olive oil, a tablespoon of lemon juice, one teaspoon of finely chopped fresh marjoram, salt, and pepper for a zesty dressing.
Try it on your favorite green salads or drizzled over sliced tomatoes for a quick and tasty side dish.
Bread boost
Enhance homemade bread
Adding marjoram to your homemade bread dough infuses it with a warm, fragrant aroma that's simply irresistible.
Simply add one tablespoon of dried marjoram per pound of flour to your favorite bread recipe.
This cozy herb pairs beautifully with both white and whole grain breads, making it ideal for dinner rolls or rustic loaves.
Veggie delight
Flavorful vegetable roasts
Take your roasted vegetables to the next level by tossing them with marjoram before cooking.
Simply mix carrots, parsnips, and potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and two teaspoons of dried marjoram.
Roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 45 minutes or until tender.
The marjoram complements the veggies' natural sweetness, adding a depth of flavor that's truly delicious.
Pasta perfection
Unique pasta sauces
Want to level up your Italian dishes? Try marjoram in your pasta sauces.
Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil until golden. Add crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper, and two teaspoons of dried marjoram.
Simmer for 20 minutes, then toss with your favorite pasta. You'll love the complex flavors marjoram brings to the table.