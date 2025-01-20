What's the story

Salsa verde, the zesty green sauce made from fresh tomatillos, cilantro, lime, and jalapenos, is a Mexican food lover's dream.

But don't just save it for chip dipping; this versatile condiment can transform even the most basic dishes into a flavorful fiesta.

Ready to shake things up in the kitchen? Here are five ways to use homemade salsa verde that'll have you saying "!Delicioso!" before you know it.