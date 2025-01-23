Pairing watermelon and feta: 5 juicy dishes to try
Watermelon and feta cheese is the summer combo you didn't know you needed!
The sweetness of watermelon and the salty creaminess of feta cheese make a perfect pair.
This article shares five exciting ways to enjoy this refreshing combo, with easy yet delicious ideas to level up your summer snacks and meals.
Salad
Watermelon feta salad with mint
Cut the watermelon into cubes or use a melon baller to scoop out balls. Combine them with crumbled feta cheese.
Toss in a handful of fresh mint leaves for that refreshing touch.
A light dressing of olive oil and lime juice is all you need to bring out the flavors.
This vibrant salad not only hydrates you but also provides essential nutrients. It's the ultimate summer dish.
Skewers
Grilled watermelon and feta skewers
Take your watermelon and feta combo to the next level by grilling them on skewers.
Simply alternate chunks of watermelon and feta, then grill until the cheese softens a bit and the watermelon is warm but still crisp.
Grilling brings out the sweetness of the watermelon and adds a smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with the salty feta.
Bites
Watermelon feta bites with balsamic glaze
For a classy appetizer or snack, make bite-sized stacks with cubes of watermelon and feta cheese, and hold them together with toothpicks.
Drizzle balsamic glaze over the bites right before serving.
The acidity and sweetness of the glaze enhance the simple pairing, transforming it into a gourmet treat that's perfect for any occasion.
Soup
Chilled watermelon feta soup
Blend chunks of seedless watermelon until smooth, then stir in crumbled feta cheese to create a chilled soup perfect for sweltering days.
Season with fresh basil or mint for a burst of complementary flavor.
This unexpected soup serves as a refreshing alternative to traditional gazpacho, delivering both a cool reprieve from the heat and a comforting creaminess from the feta.
Pizza
Watermelon feta pizza with arugula
Make a no-bake pizza with a refreshing twist by swapping out the dough for thick slices of watermelon.
Just top each slice with crumbled feta cheese, arugula leaves, thinly sliced red onion, and black olives (if you like them).
A drizzle of olive oil adds the perfect finishing touch to this light yet flavorful dish. Enjoy it as an appetizer or dessert at your next summer gathering.