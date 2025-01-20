What's the story

Speculoos spread, a delicious creation crafted from crushed speculoos cookies, has captured hearts (and taste buds!) with its distinctive taste.

It features a blend of warming spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

This velvety spread isn't just for toast, though! It shines in a variety of recipes, lending a comforting touch of sweetness and spice.

Think beyond the breakfast table. With speculoos spread, even the simplest dishes become winter wonders.