Ever heard of speculoos spread? Here's why it's a must-try
What's the story
Speculoos spread, a delicious creation crafted from crushed speculoos cookies, has captured hearts (and taste buds!) with its distinctive taste.
It features a blend of warming spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.
This velvety spread isn't just for toast, though! It shines in a variety of recipes, lending a comforting touch of sweetness and spice.
Think beyond the breakfast table. With speculoos spread, even the simplest dishes become winter wonders.
Breakfast boost
Spice up your morning oatmeal
Adding a tablespoon of speculoos spread to your morning oatmeal will take your breakfast to a whole new level of deliciousness.
The spices in the spread pair beautifully with the warmth of the oatmeal, providing a comforting and flavorful start to your day.
And, if you want to feel extra fancy, top it with some sliced bananas or a sprinkle of granola for added crunch.
Beverage bliss
Create decadent hot chocolate
Take your hot chocolate game to the next level by stirring in two tablespoons of speculoos spread until melted and smooth.
This blend of gingerbread-like spices and creamy chocolate creates a warm and comforting drink with a hint of unexpected heat - perfect for cozying up on a chilly evening.
Top it off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder for a touch of indulgence.
Dessert delight
Bake speculoos swirl brownies
Take your brownies to the next level by adding three tablespoons of speculoos spread, swirled through before baking.
The spiced ribbons of speculoos not only create a beautiful visual effect but also add a deliciously contrasting flavor to the rich chocolatey base.
Perfect for winter get-togethers or as a special indulgence for yourself, these brownies are guaranteed to impress.
Healthy indulgence
Enhance your smoothie bowls
If you're looking for a healthy choice that doesn't compromise on taste, try adding two teaspoons of speculoos spread to your smoothie bowl. It's a game-changer!
Whether you're blending berries or whipping up a tropical delight, the speculoos' touch of spice brings a comforting warmth.
And, of course, a sprinkle of nuts and seeds adds that perfect crunch to your wholesome meal.
Sweet finishing touch
Whip up speculoos frosting for cakes and cupcakes
Take your baked goods to the next level by using speculoos spread as the base for frosting.
Simply mix it with cream cheese or butter until smooth, then spread or pipe onto cakes and cupcakes for a deliciously indulgent finish.
This frosting is a perfect match for vanilla or carrot cake bases, adding a spiced sweetness that contrasts beautifully with these classic flavors.