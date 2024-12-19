Elevating peroneal nerve function with five exercises
The peroneal nerve, responsible for foot and ankle movement, can become weak due to injury or a sedentary lifestyle. Strengthening this nerve is crucial for improving mobility and preventing further complications. This article provides five effective exercises to strengthen the peroneal nerve, presenting a simple pathway to improved foot and ankle health.
Toe towel curls
Towel toe curls are an easy and effective way to engage the muscles surrounding the peroneal nerve. Simply lay a towel out flat on the floor and use your toes to grasp and curl it towards you. Do three sets of 15 reps with each foot. This exercise not only strengthens the peroneal nerve but also enhances toe dexterity.
Ankle eversion with resistance band
Resistance band exercises for ankle eversion are great for isolating and strengthening the peroneal muscles, which are important for nerve function. Anchor one end of the band and loop the other around your foot. Now, gently push your foot outward against the resistance of the band. Do three sets of 12 repetitions on each side.
Heel walks
This exercise aims to strengthen the lower leg muscles and nerves, including the peroneal nerve, by improving balance and stability. To do this, simply raise your toes off the ground and walk on your heels for 20 to 30 seconds. Doing three sets of this exercise daily is recommended. This regimen will not only help improve peroneal nerve function but also promote overall lower limb health.
Standing calf raises
Standing calf raises don't just carve out definition in your calf muscles—they also stimulate the nerves running through your lower leg, including the peroneal nerve. Simply stand with your feet hip-width apart, slowly raise your heels off the ground, then lower them back down. To amp up the intensity, do this exercise on a step or ledge for a bigger range of motion—aim for three sets of 15 reps.
Side-lying leg lifts
Side-lying leg lifts isolate and strengthen your hip abductors, indirectly benefiting your peroneal nerve health by enhancing leg stability. How to: Lie on one side with your legs stacked; lift your top leg towards the ceiling then lower it back down without letting it touch the bottom leg—aim for three sets of 15 repetitions on each side.