In short Simplifying... In short Pocket squares, once a hygiene tool, have evolved into a symbol of elegance and style.

Choosing the right one involves considering fabric, color, and pattern, with silk for formal events and cotton or linen for casual.

The fold style can vary, and incorporating them into daily wear can enhance your look.

Remember, it's not just an accessory, it's a statement of your personality and attention to detail. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all style freaks!

Elevating style with pocket squares

By Anujj Trehaan 02:02 pm Jul 22, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Pocket squares, a small yet impactful accessory, can elevate an outfit from ordinary to extraordinary. Often overlooked, this fabric piece, when folded and placed in a jacket's breast pocket, adds sophistication and personality to attire. This article explores the art of incorporating pocket squares into daily wear, providing practical advice for those aiming to enhance their style.

Background

The history behind pocket squares

The pocket square has roots dating back to ancient times, originally serving as a functional piece for personal hygiene. However, it evolved over centuries into a symbol of elegance and status among gentlemen. In the 1900s, it became an essential accessory for well-dressed men. Today, it stands as a testament to classic style and attention to detail in menswear.

Key concept

Choosing the right pocket square

Choosing the right pocket square is crucial and involves several factors. The fabric is key; silk is perfect for formal events, while cotton or linen fits more casual occasions. Color coordination is essential; it should complement, not match your outfit exactly. Additionally, patterns can bring interest but must not clash with your tie or shirt, ensuring a harmonious look.

Practical advice 1

Mastering the fold

There are several ways to fold a pocket square: the straight fold for formal events; the puff fold for a touch of flair; and the pointed fold for something in between. Each fold sends a different message and suits various occasions. Experimenting with these styles allows you to find what best expresses your personal taste while suiting the event's formality.

Practical advice 2

Incorporating pocket squares daily

Integrating pocket squares into daily wear enhances style without special occasions. Add them to business casual or weekend blazers. Confidence is key—wear it with intention. Let your pocket square reflect your personality, choosing playful patterns or solid silks based on your preference. Despite their size, pocket squares significantly impact personal style, proving small details can make a big difference.