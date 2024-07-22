In short Simplifying... In short Boost your calcium intake with these delicious dairy-free options.

Try chia seeds soaked in almond milk for a nutritious pudding, tahini date cookies for a sweet treat, figgy energy balls for a quick snack, or an orange poppy seed cake for a citrusy dessert.

All these dishes are packed with calcium-rich ingredients like almonds, sesame seeds, figs, and oranges, making them not only tasty but also beneficial for your health.

Delicious dairy-free calcium boosts

By Anujj Trehaan 02:00 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Calcium is vital for strong bones and teeth. If you're avoiding dairy, you might worry about your intake. Fear not! There are plenty of dairy-free desserts rich in this essential mineral. We'll explore tasty options that satisfy your sweet tooth while boosting your calcium intake. These treats offer a delightful way to ensure you're meeting your daily calcium needs without any dairy products.

Almond joy chia pudding

Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, including calcium. When soaked in almond milk overnight, they transform into a pudding that's both delicious and nutritious. Almonds themselves are another excellent source of calcium. Combine these with some dark chocolate and shredded coconut for a dessert that's reminiscent of the beloved candy bar but packed with health benefits.

Tahini date cookies

Tahini, crafted from sesame seeds, is surprisingly rich in calcium. These cookies are made with tahini as their primary base, sweetened naturally with dates which also provide a substantial amount of minerals. Not only are these treats dairy-free, but they're also flourless and do not require any refined sugar, making them an all-around healthy option that effectively boosts your calcium intake.

Figgy energy balls

Figs are among the fruits highest in calcium. By blending dried figs with nuts like almonds or cashews (both great sources of calcium), oats, and a touch of honey or maple syrup for sweetness, you can create energy balls that serve as perfect bite-sized desserts or snacks. They're easy to make and store well in the refrigerator.

Orange poppy seed cake

Oranges, rich in vitamin C, also provide calcium. This cake uses almond flour and poppy seeds, both high in calcium, sweetened with fresh orange juice and zest for a citrus flavor. It's moist, flavorful, and an elegant dessert that boosts your calcium intake. Enjoy this dairy-free treat, indulging in sweetness while meeting nutritional needs without guilt.