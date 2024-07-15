In short Simplifying... In short Whip up an exotic Australian bush tomato pizza with this simple recipe.

Try this Australian bush tomato pizza recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 06:15 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story The Australian bush tomato pizza is a unique vegetarian and eggless dish, featuring the distinct flavors of the Australian outback. Originating from Australia's Indigenous communities, bush tomatoes give a tangy and slightly sweet taste to this pizza. It's a culinary nod to Australia's rich cultural heritage and a great option for vegetarians exploring new flavors. Let's get cooking!

Gather the following ingredients

For this exotic pizza, you will need one cup of self-rising flour, half a cup of water, two tablespoons of olive oil for the dough, one cup of grated mozzarella cheese (vegan option available), half a cup of sliced bush tomatoes (dried or fresh), one small red onion thinly sliced, one teaspoon of dried oregano, salt to taste, and fresh basil leaves for garnishing.

Prepare the dough

Begin by preparing the pizza dough. In a large bowl, mix one cup of self-rising flour with half a cup of water and two tablespoons of olive oil until a soft dough forms. Knead this on a floured surface for about five minutes until smooth and elastic. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Assemble your pizza

Begin by preheating your oven to 220 degrees Celsius (428 degrees Fahrenheit). On a floured surface, roll out the rested dough into your preferred shape and thickness. Carefully transfer this onto a baking tray that's been lined with parchment paper. Then, evenly spread the grated mozzarella cheese over the dough base, ensuring to leave about an inch from the edges untouched for crust formation.

Add toppings

Layer the sliced bush tomatoes and thinly sliced red onions over the cheese. Then, evenly sprinkle dried oregano across the toppings, adding a rich layer of flavor. For those who prefer a more robust taste, adjusting the seasoning quantities according to your preference is encouraged. This step ensures each bite is perfectly balanced with flavors, enhancing the overall taste experience of your pizza.

Bake your creation

Bake in your preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and cheese has melted. Monitor it to prevent overcooking the toppings and preserving their nutritional value. After baking, let it cool slightly, then garnish with fresh basil leaves. This adds a fresh contrast to the warm, savory flavors, making each bite a memorable experience for everyone to enjoy.