In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful fusion avocado sushi roll with sushi rice, nori, avocado, cucumber, carrot, and a dash of soy sauce.

Start by cooking the sushi rice, then layer it on the nori with the veggies, roll it up, and slice into bite-sized pieces.

Serve immediately with soy sauce for a fresh, homemade sushi experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe: Serve your guests delicious fusion avocado sushi rolls

By Anujj Trehaan 02:22 pm Jul 09, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Fusion avocado sushi rolls combine traditional Japanese sushi techniques with avocados' creamy texture, offering a delightful vegetarian and eggless option. Originating from Japan, sushi has evolved globally to include various ingredients for different diets. This fusion dish showcases sushi's versatility, making it accessible to vegetarians. Let's get cooking and bring this innovative dish to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare Fusion Avocado Sushi Rolls, you will need one cup of sushi rice, two cups of water, two tablespoons of rice vinegar, one tablespoon of sugar, one-half teaspoon of salt, three sheets of nori (seaweed), one large ripe avocado sliced thinly, one-half cucumber julienned, one small carrot julienned, and soy sauce for serving. Ensure all ingredients are fresh for the best taste.

Step 1

Prepare the sushi rice

Rinse sushi rice under cold water until clear. Combine the rice with two cups of water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then simmer on low, covered, for 20 minutes or until water is absorbed. Off heat, let it sit covered for 10 minutes. Dissolve rice vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl; fold gently into the rice.

Step 2

Assemble the sushi rolls

Place a sheet of nori on a bamboo rolling mat or parchment paper if you don't have one. Spread an even layer of prepared sushi rice over nori leaving about half an inch uncovered at the top edge for sealing the roll later on. Arrange slices of avocado along with strips of cucumber and carrot horizontally across the center over rice.

Step 3

Roll and slice

Lift up edge closest to you using mat or paper as aid and roll tightly away from you enclosing fillings completely with nori. This will make sure ithey are not too tight, causing fillings to squeeze out ends, but firm enough to hold shape once cut into pieces later on. After sealing edge with a little water, if needed, press gently to ensure seal stays closed during cutting process.

Step 4

Serve freshly made sushi rolls

Use a sharp knife, slightly moistened with water each time, to slice through the roll. This prevents sticking and ensures clean cuts. Divide the roll into six equal portions for serving. Ideally, these sushi rolls should be served immediately, accompanied by soy sauce for dipping. This enhances the overall flavor experience, allowing you to enjoy your homemade fusion avocado sushi rolls to the fullest.