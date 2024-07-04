In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Thai green curry quinoa bowl in four easy steps.

Thai green curry quinoa bowl: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:38 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Thai green curry quinoa bowl is a delightful fusion of traditional Thai flavors and nutritious quinoa. Originating from Thailand, green curry, known for its aromatic herbs and spices, pairs with high-protein quinoa for a wholesome vegetarian and eggless meal. Ideal for health-conscious food lovers exploring global cuisines, this recipe offers a culinary adventure from your kitchen. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one cup of quinoa, two tablespoons of vegetarian green curry paste, one 400-milliliter can of coconut milk, one tablespoon each of soy sauce (or tamari for gluten-free), and maple syrup or sugar. You'll need two cups chopped vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. Add salt to taste. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges.

Step 1

Preparing the quinoa

Begin by rinsing quinoa under cold water to remove the bitter saponin coating. In a pot, boil two cups of water. Add quinoa and a pinch of salt, then lower the heat. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes until water is absorbed. Remove from heat, let it sit covered for five minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Step 2

Cooking the vegetables

While the quinoa cooks, wash and chop your vegetables into bite-sized pieces. In a large pan over medium heat, add a tablespoon of coconut oil for flavor, then the vegetables. Saute them until tender yet crisp on the outside, about five to seven minutes. This process ensures they're perfectly cooked for adding to the quinoa bowl.

Step 3

Making the green curry sauce

In another pan over medium heat, whisk together green curry paste with coconut milk until well combined. Add soy sauce (or tamari) and maple syrup (or sugar), stirring continuously until the mixture comes to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to low and let it simmer for about 10 minutes; this allows flavors to meld together beautifully.

Step 4

Assembling your bowl

To assemble your Thai green curry quinoa bowl, begin by placing a serving of cooked quinoa at the bottom of each bowl. Add an even layer of sauteed vegetables on top. Generously pour green curry sauce over the contents, ensuring both quinoa and vegetables are well coated. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges on the side.