Portland's waterfall wonders are perfect for a weekend getaway

Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Portland, Oregon, is a gateway to nature's most breathtaking waterfalls. Nestled within the lush landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, the city offers an easy escape to serene and majestic waterfalls that dot its surroundings. A weekend in Portland promises a journey through cascading waters set against verdant forests and rugged cliffs, making it an ideal retreat for both nature lovers and adventure seekers.

First stop

Start with Multnomah Falls

Multnomah Falls, Oregon's tallest, is a must-visit just 30 minutes from Portland. This accessible wonder features two major drops: an upper fall of 542 feet and a lower fall of 69 feet, totaling 620 feet. A viewing bridge offers the perfect spot for photos and enjoying the view, making it an awe-inspiring experience for all visitors.

Second stop

Explore Latourell Falls

Next on your circuit should be Latourell Falls. Unique for its close proximity to the road and its striking single-drop plunge, Latourell is especially known for its vibrant yellow lichen-covered basalt column backdrop. An easy hike from the parking area leads you directly to this stunning waterfall that cascades down 249 feet into a beautiful pool below, offering an intimate encounter with nature's artistry.

Third stop

Discover Bridal Veil Falls

A short drive from Latourell will bring you to Bridal Veil Falls State Park. The park offers two trails: one leading to a scenic viewpoint overlooking the Columbia River Gorge and another descending to Bridal Veil Falls itself. This enchanting waterfall flows over a rocky ledge into a serene pool below, surrounded by lush greenery that makes it feel like stepping into another world.

Final stop

End at Horsetail Falls

Conclude your waterfall circuit at Horsetail Falls, visible right from the road, offering an impressive view without a hike. For those wishing to delve deeper, a short trail leads behind the falls for a unique perspective of water cascading over basalt cliffs. Its easy accessibility and stunning scenery make Horsetail Falls a perfect final stop on your Portland waterfall adventure.