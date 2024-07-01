In brief Simplifying... In brief Spice up your day with this Thai-Indian curry pizza recipe.

Start by creating a curry sauce with Thai green curry paste and coconut milk, then sauté bell pepper, onion, baby corn, and paneer for toppings.

Spread the sauce on a pizza base, add the toppings, sprinkle with mozzarella, and bake until golden.

Garnish with fresh cilantro for a flavorsome fusion of Thai and Indian cuisine. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Thai-Indian curry pizza recipe for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 05:06 pm Jul 01, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Thai-Indian curry pizza blends the rich, aromatic spices of Indian curry with the zest of Thai cuisine on a crispy pizza base. This culinary crossover offers a unique fusion of flavors, making it a vegetarian and eggless option that promises an explosion of tastes. Ideal for those eager to explore international cuisines from their kitchen. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this exotic dish, you'll need one large pizza base (store-bought or homemade), 200 grams of canned coconut milk, two tablespoons of Thai green curry paste, one small bell pepper (sliced), one small onion (sliced), 100 grams paneer (cubed), 50 grams baby corn (chopped), 100 grams mozzarella cheese (shredded), salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnishing.

Step 1

Prepare the curry sauce

Begin by preparing the Thai-Indian curry sauce. In a medium-sized pan over low heat, mix two tablespoons of Thai green curry paste with 200 grams of coconut milk. Stir continuously until well combined. Add salt to taste. Allow the mixture to simmer for five minutes or until it thickens slightly. This sauce will serve as your pizza topping base.

Step 2

Prep your veggies and paneer

While your sauce simmers, begin preparing your toppings. Slice one small bell pepper and one onion into thin strips; then, chop 50 grams of baby corn. Next, cube 100 grams of paneer into bite-sized pieces. Lightly saute these toppings in a pan with a minimal amount of oil until they are slightly tender yet still crisp on the outside.

Step 3

Assemble your pizza

Begin by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Next, take your pizza base and carefully spread the thickened Thai-Indian curry sauce over it, ensuring to leave a small border around the edges without sauce. Then, evenly distribute the lightly sauteed vegetables and paneer cubes over the sauce-covered base. Finally, generously top with shredded mozzarella cheese, preparing it for baking.

Step 4

Bake to perfection

Place your assembled pizza on a baking tray lined with parchment paper or directly onto a pizza stone, if available, in the preheated oven. Bake for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Watch for the crust to turn a beautiful golden brown around the edges and for the cheese to bubble vigorously, signaling your delicious toppings are perfectly cooked and ready to enjoy.