Layer these with marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, and nutritional yeast in a baking dish, and bake until the cheese melts beautifully.

Eggplant Parmesan without dairy: Recipe for this vegan delight

By Anujj Trehaan 04:23 pm Jul 04, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Eggplant Parmesan is a beloved Italian dish, known for its rich flavors and comforting textures. Traditionally filled with cheese and often egg-based breading, this recipe provides a delightful twist by being entirely dairy-free and eggless. Perfect for both vegetarians and vegans, it originates from Italy but has adapted worldwide to suit various dietary needs without losing its essence. Let's get cooking!

For this dish, gather two large eggplants (sliced into half-inch rounds), salt (for moisture), two cups vegan breadcrumbs, one tablespoon Italian seasoning, half a cup unsweetened almond or plant-based milk, two cups dairy-free marinara sauce, one cup vegan mozzarella shreds, a quarter cup nutritional yeast for cheesiness, fresh basil for garnish, and olive oil for frying.

Preparing your eggplants

Begin by laying out your sliced eggplants on paper towels and generously salting them. This process helps draw out excess moisture and bitterness from the eggplants. Allow them to sit for about 20 minutes before rinsing off the salt with water. Pat them dry with more paper towels. This step ensures your eggplant slices cook up perfectly tender without becoming soggy.

Crafting the breading station

To prepare your breading station, start by combining the vegan breadcrumbs with Italian seasoning in one shallow bowl. In a separate bowl, pour your choice of unsweetened plant-based milk. Begin by dipping each slice of dried eggplant into the milk, ensuring it's lightly soaked. Then, thoroughly coat each slice with the breadcrumb mixture, covering both sides well to guarantee that delightful crunch once fried.

Frying the eggplant slices

Heat a generous amount of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add your breaded eggplant slices in batches without overcrowding them. Fry each side until golden brown, which should take about three to four minutes per side. Transfer cooked slices onto a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil.

Assembling and baking

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). In a baking dish, layer spoonfuls of marinara sauce followed by a layer of fried eggplant slices. Sprinkle vegan mozzarella shreds and nutritional yeast over each layer before adding another layer of sauce and repeating until all ingredients are used up—ending with cheese on top allows it to melt beautifully as it bakes.