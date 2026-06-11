Simple elevator manners that make a big difference
What's the story
Elevators are a part of our daily lives, but most of us ignore the etiquette that comes with using them. Knowing how to behave in an elevator can make the experience better for everyone involved. From making way for others to respecting personal space, these unwritten rules are important to keep the peace and make sure everyone is comfortable. Here are some elevator etiquette tips everyone should know.
Tip 1
Wait for passengers to exit first
One of the most important elevator etiquette rules is to let passengers exit before you enter. This simple act of courtesy ensures a smooth flow of movement and prevents unnecessary congestion. Standing clear of the doors until they open completely allows those inside to exit quickly and efficiently, making the ride pleasant for everyone.
Tip 2
Stand clear of the doors
Standing clear of the doors is also important for safety and efficiency. Leaning against or standing too close to the doors can cause delays and may even trigger emergency stop buttons. By keeping a respectful distance from the door, you help maintain an orderly environment where everyone can enter and exit without hassle.
Tip 3
Respect personal space
In confined spaces like elevators, respecting personal space is paramount. Try to stand as far away from other passengers as possible, especially during peak hours, when elevators are crowded. If you are carrying bags or other items, hold them close to your body so as not to invade others' personal space.
Tip 4
Keep conversations low-volume
While it is natural to chat with fellow passengers, keeping conversations at a low volume is key in elevators. Not only does this respect others' privacy, but it also ensures that everyone can enjoy a moment of quiet during their short ride. Loud conversations can be distracting, or even annoying, to those who prefer silence or are engrossed in their thoughts.
Tip 5
Avoid blocking buttons
Blocking buttons with your body or belongings is a common mistake that can delay an elevator's journey. Be mindful not to lean against or cover any control panel elements while inside an elevator cabin. This consideration allows for quicker stops at desired floors and prevents unnecessary waiting times for all passengers involved in the ride.