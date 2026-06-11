In confined spaces like elevators, respecting personal space is paramount

Simple elevator manners that make a big difference

By Vinita Jain 01:16 pm Jun 11, 202601:16 pm

What's the story

Elevators are a part of our daily lives, but most of us ignore the etiquette that comes with using them. Knowing how to behave in an elevator can make the experience better for everyone involved. From making way for others to respecting personal space, these unwritten rules are important to keep the peace and make sure everyone is comfortable. Here are some elevator etiquette tips everyone should know.